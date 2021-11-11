European Gas Gains on Dip in Norwegian, Russian Supplies

Article content (Bloomberg) — European natural gas prices gained for the first time in three days after Norwegian flows to the continent declined and Russian shipments showed no further gains. Deliveries from Norway, Europe’s second-biggest supplier, fell to the lowest since Oct. 31 due to unplanned outages at the Kollsnes processing plant and the Oseberg field. Russia, the focus of traders this week, isn’t increasing supply further after a two-day boost that brought its flows up back to contractual obligations. Russia’s orders for shipments via Ukraine are capped at 109 million cubic meters a day for a second day, in the line with the long-term tranist agreement with its neighbor, according to data from the transport operator.

Meanwhile, flows via Germany's Mallnow, a key point for Russian gas that arrives via Poland, slipped from Wednesday's levels, data from operator Gascade show. Still, Russia has respected its accords on energy, and spiking prices are a result of a rapid demand recovery after the pandemic and underinvestment in supply, Eni SpA Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper. Eni is one of the biggest buyers of Russian gas. EUROPE GAS OUTAGES: Unplanned Cuts at Norway's Oseberg, Kollsnes Benchmark European next-month gas futures rose 4.9% to 73.54 euros a megawatt-hour. Traders will now focus on Monday, when extra gas transport capacity for December will be offered. If Gazprom PJSC books it, that would show it's willing to add volumes beyond what its contracts set.