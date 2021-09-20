European Gas Extends Gains as Traders Look for Russian Supplies

Article content (Bloomberg) — Europe’s natural gas prices rallied, with traders seeking signs that Russia will send more fuel to the region that would help alleviate the supply crunch. The gas crisis is sending ripples through the region’s economy, with factories curbing output and U.K. energy suppliers going out of business. With the heating season just two weeks away, there are no real indications that the rally will slow anytime soon. Benchmark Dutch next-month gas contracts surged as much as 9.9%, while the equivalent U.K. contract rose 5.6%. German next-year power rose 1.1%, while carbon futures declined 1.6%.

Article content Auctions for extra gas transportation capacity from Russia into Germany’s Mallnow facility are currently underway, with the result available later on Monday. Whether Gazprom PJSC books any additional capacity “could give an idea about its strategy for the coming weeks,” analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a note. A slump in flows into Mallnow on Monday is another sign that the Russian producer is favoring building up domestic stocks ahead of the winter. The bullish factors are stacking up. Storage sites across Europe are also at their lowest seasonal level in more than a decade. Liquefied natural gas tankers are mostly heading to Asia, just as disruptions in U.S. supplies raise uncertainties. The Freeport LNG export facility continued to experience production issues after Storm Nicholas, with its train no. 3 tripped after the restart of the entire facility over the weekend.