European fund giant Amundi says has $25 million China Evergrande exposure By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer



LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi’s exposure to troubled Chinese property giant China Evergrade Group is currently $25 million, less than 10% of what it was earlier in the year, a spokesman for $2 trillion fund firm told Reuters on Friday.

EMAXX data, which provides details of funds’ holdings based on their latest public disclosures, shows Amundi held around $300 million worth of Evergrande’s international market bonds back in March, making it the biggest overall holder at that time.

Back then Evergrande’s international bonds, which add up to nearly $20 billion in total, were worth around 90 cents on the dollar but have slumped to 25-30 cents this month as worries have mounted about its finances.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)