European Central Bank announces digital euro advisory group members By Cointelegraph

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced the formation of a market advisory group for the purpose of exploring the infrastructural and circulation potential of the digital euro from the perspective of industry spearheads.
The group also aims to uncover the digital euros optimal function within the pan-European currency’s vast payments ecosystem.
