European bank stocks suffers brief dip after U.S. jobs data By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – European shares briefly extended losses with a widely watched gauge of banking shares dipping 1% after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin, fuelling fears that bets of a robust economic recovery may be overdone.

The weakness in U.S. data rippled across markets with non-dollar currencies – including the British pound and the Australian dollar – perking up in late London trading.

rose to its highest since mid-May, up around 3% at $50,745.

