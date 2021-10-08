Europe to Get Hit of Cool Weather Next Week Just as Wind Drops

Article content By Jesper Starn (Bloomberg) — Cooler weather is set to increase demand for heating across Europe from next week adding pressure to already strained energy markets where price moves have become extremely volatile. How bad the energy crisis gets all depends on the weather this winter. A spell of very cold weather could push markets into meltdown with record prices and increasing margin calls threatening to push some companies to the wall. If it’s mild it could mean a huge sell off.

Article content The forecast for northwest Europe shows temperatures falling below normal next week and then again from November 8, according to Bloomberg’s model using Weather Company data. Wind generation is set to drop to low levels next week, crimping supplies just as demand for heating is likely to increase. Month-ahead forecast for Northwest Europe: A low pressure weather system across the southeast is set bring cooler-than-normal temperatures to large parts of mainland Europe for next two weeks, Maxar Technologies said in emailed report. With a total of 40.6 heating degree days seen across the region for Oct. 13-17 period, compared with a 10-year normal of 32 days. Markets are seeing the biggest price swings in history. Dutch front-month gas was up 8.7% on Friday at 105 euros ($121.25) a megawatt-hour, down from a record 162.13 euros on Wednesday. German power for November was little changed at 209 euros a megawatt-hour, down from a record of 350 euros, exchange data show.