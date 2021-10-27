Euroclear to give foreign investors access to Saudi riyal debt

Article content RIYADH — Brussels-based securities settlement platform Euroclear said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) to launch a “Euroclearable” link that will give international investors access to local currency-denominated sukuk and bond markets. The agreement was signed at Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference FII and the link is expected to launch in March next year. The link will give foreign investors “legal certainty” when investing in Saudi riyal-denominated debt, Euroclear CEO Lieve Mostrey told Reuters on the sidelines of FII.

Article content “And so typically what we see after the market has become Euroclearable is that the volume of foreign direct investment in the local issuances increases dramatically, and with that also we see that the cost of borrowing for the country goes down,” she said. She added it was difficult to predict how much volumes could increase by, but was confident there would be strong investor appetite as well as issuance. Initially, Saudi sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt will be Euroclearable, said Sudip Chatterjee, head of global capital markets at Euroclear, adding other asset classes will gradually be made eligible. For other Gulf countries, there is either not yet enough demand from investors or issuers in those markets to set up a Euroclear link, he said.