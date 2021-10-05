Euro zone yields hover near three-month highs as oil prices soar

Government bonds are normally viewed as a haven for investors in times of trouble, but inflation has been a major area of concern for investors as they try to position for the removal of unprecedented central bank stimulus.

OPEC+ said on Monday it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices soaring and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic.

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields hovered near recent highs on Tuesday as oil prices hit a three-year peak, sparking inflation concerns and potential monetary policy tightening from the world’s major central banks.

Article content

“The spike in energy prices has led to renewed fears about inflation accelerating even further than current forecasts are implying, with knock-on implications for central banks and the amount of monetary stimulus we can expect over the coming months,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Stock markets worldwide have also been hit by rising energy prices and concerns over potential debt defaults by Chinese property groups, but Reid said government bonds cannot be a great haven if the selloff is partly inflation related.

Euro zone government bond yields held on Tuesday near three-month highs hit last week.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was slightly higher at -0.214%. That is a full 30 basis points higher than where it was two months ago.

Other European government bond yields were flat to a touch higher, with 10-year Gilt yields edging close to a two-year high as Brexit-fueled supply constraints added to inflationary pressures in Britain.

At 0800 GMT, Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a keenly watched business survey, is due to be released for the euro zone.

A Reuters poll suggested a reading of 56.3 for the services sector PMI and 56.1 for the composite PMI, where 50 is the line that separates contraction from expansion. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Ed Osmond)