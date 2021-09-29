Euro zone yields fall as bond selloff eases

Article content MILAN — Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday tracking moves in U.S. borrowing costs, which eased overnight as low bond prices attracted traders after an auction showed solid demand. Bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic have risen since the U.S. Federal Reserve last week gave the latest clues on tapering its asset purchases and hiking interest rates. Traders paused their selling of U.S. Treasuries and left yields mostly lower – with 10-year borrowing costs down 3 bps to 1.51% – while investors are trying to forecast how negotiations on U.S. spending plans might resolve.

Article content U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned lawmakers that the nation was close to exhausting its borrowing capabilities. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell 2 basis points to -0.217%. “Bunds are not immune” to a recent repricing of inflation and rates expectations in the United States, “but are outperforming in this environment,” Commerzbank analysts said. Investors awaited central bank speakers on the second day of the Sintra online forum featuring a high-level policy panel late on Wednesday. The recent rise in yields “is almost entirely driven” by the increase in inflation expectations, Unicredit analysts said. “It is difficult to see heavy rhetorical interventions (by central bankers). This would also imply that the trend towards higher yields might continue in the short-term,” they said.