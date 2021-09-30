Euro zone to discuss economic hit from soaring energy prices

Article content BRUSSELS — Euro zone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday, concerned they could slow economic recovery, impact on investment decisions and disproportionately hit the poorest, a European Commission note showed. The note, prepared for the ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, said however, that any policy response must first determine how temporary or permanent the energy price rise was. The European Central Bank believes the more expensive gas, oil and electricity prices are only temporary and will ease in 2022 and many euro zone governments agree.

Article content But ministers will discuss the issue separately and share best practice how to deal with the problem since they need to prepare 2022 budgets that will be heavily affected by energy costs. “The current rise in energy prices is already impacting economies and there is a need to discuss the impact of higher prices on national budgets,” the Commission note, seen by Reuters, said. “The type of responses is also impacted by whether the issue is viewed as largely a supply or a demand problem,” it said. “There are a wide spectrum of policy options and levers open to governments ranging from tackling supply (investment) to demand management (subsides and national taxation measures) as well broader competition and regulatory aspects,” it said.