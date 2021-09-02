Euro zone producer prices rise more than expected in July By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany’s industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG stands a mid of emitting sparks of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany’s largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices rose more than expected in July, data showed on Thursday, mainly because of a jump in the prices of energy and intermediate goods.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.3% month-on-month for a 12.1% year-on-year surge. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.1% monthly and an 11.0% annual rise.

Higher producer prices are often passed on to consumers and are therefore an early indication of consumer inflation trends. The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation at 2%, but the first estimate for consumer inflation in August was far above expectations at a 10-year high of 3.0%.

Eurostat said energy prices in July rose 5.7% month-on-month for a 28.9% year-on-year surge while the cost of intermediate goods rose 1.9% on the month and 12.6% from a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR