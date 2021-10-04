Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A homeless man sleeps on a mattress next to his belongings at the entrance of a closed hotel, after Catalonia’s government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone fell for the third month in a row in October and hit its lowest level since April on dimming economic expectations, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone fell to 16.9 from 19.6 in September. A Reuters poll had pointed to an October reading of 18.6.

A current conditions index fell to 26.3 from 30.8. An expectations index fell to 8.0 from 9.0, dropping for the fifth month in a row to hit its lowest level since May 2020.

“The economic recovery process continues to falter,” said Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy. “The continuing loss of momentum thus does not signal any autumn revival.”

Sentix surveyed 1,067 investors from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR