Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in October. A Reuters poll had pointed to a November reading of 15.5.

“Supply bottlenecks and high inflation are causing problems for companies and are having a certain braking effect,” said Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy.

“However, investors only expect a temporary burden and are therefore somewhat more confident about the next six months.”

A current conditions index fell to 23.5 in November from 26.3, dropping to its lowest since June. But an expectations index surged to 13.3 from 8.0.

Sentix surveyed 1,095 investors from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.