Euro zone inflation confirmed above ECB target in July

Article content

BRUSSELS — Euro zone inflation accelerated

to 2.2% in July, its highest rate in nearly three years and

above the European Central Bank’s target of 2.0%, final data

released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office showed,

confirming its earlier estimate.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-nation bloc rose

2.2% in July on the year, after a 1.9% rise in June. It was the

highest rate since October 2018.

Month-on-month inflation in the bloc fell 0.1%, in line with

the mean forecast of economists polled by Reuters.