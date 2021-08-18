Euro zone inflation confirmed above ECB target in July

BRUSSELS — Euro zone inflation accelerated

to 2.2% in July, its highest rate in nearly three years and

above the European Central Bank’s target of 2.0%, final data

released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office showed,

confirming its earlier estimate.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-nation bloc rose

2.2% in July on the year, after a 1.9% rise in June. It was the

highest rate since October 2018.

Month-on-month inflation in the bloc fell 0.1%, in line with

the mean forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The ECB is forecasting a further increase of annual

inflation towards the end of the year but it sees the

acceleration as caused largely by temporary factors which would

not require changes in policy.

Supporting the ECB’s stance, underlying price pressures

remained muted, with a core indicator excluding volatile food

and fuel prices at 0.9% on an annual basis, the same as in June,

Eurostat data showed, confirming the previous reading published

in late July .

An even narrower measure, which excludes also alcohol and

tobacco prices, eased to 0.7% from 0.9% in June, also in line

with the initial estimate.

The higher rate in July was largely due to a spike in energy

prices, which Eurostat said on Wednesday rose 14.3% on an annual

basis, the highest increase this year. The reading revised

upward Eurostat’s earlier estimate of a 14.1% hike.

Energy prices contributed 1.3 percentage points to the total

2.2% rate in July, Eurostat said.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose annually by 1.6% in

July, Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, whereas prices in the

services sector, the largest in the euro zone economy, increased

0.9%.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

