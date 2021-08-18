Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BRUSSELS — Euro zone inflation accelerated
to 2.2% in July, its highest rate in nearly three years and
above the European Central Bank’s target of 2.0%, final data
released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office showed,
confirming its earlier estimate.
Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-nation bloc rose
2.2% in July on the year, after a 1.9% rise in June. It was the
highest rate since October 2018.
Month-on-month inflation in the bloc fell 0.1%, in line with
the mean forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
The ECB is forecasting a further increase of annual
inflation towards the end of the year but it sees the
acceleration as caused largely by temporary factors which would
not require changes in policy.
Supporting the ECB’s stance, underlying price pressures
remained muted, with a core indicator excluding volatile food
and fuel prices at 0.9% on an annual basis, the same as in June,
Eurostat data showed, confirming the previous reading published
in late July .
An even narrower measure, which excludes also alcohol and
tobacco prices, eased to 0.7% from 0.9% in June, also in line
with the initial estimate.
The higher rate in July was largely due to a spike in energy
prices, which Eurostat said on Wednesday rose 14.3% on an annual
basis, the highest increase this year. The reading revised
upward Eurostat’s earlier estimate of a 14.1% hike.
Energy prices contributed 1.3 percentage points to the total
2.2% rate in July, Eurostat said.
Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose annually by 1.6% in
July, Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, whereas prices in the
services sector, the largest in the euro zone economy, increased
0.9%.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)