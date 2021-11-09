Euro zone housing demand to persist, hitting poorer households – ECB

Article content

FRANKFURT — Demand for euro zone real estate is likely to remain high, driving up prices and raising “affordability issues” for poorer households, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the global economy, household savings soared and some families, particularly wealthier ones, looked to real estate as a place to put cash they could not otherwise spend.

“Although some transactions driven by excess savings during the pandemic may have already materialized, the large stock of accumulated savings may still boost housing demand over the near term,” the ECB said in an article in its Economic Bulletin.