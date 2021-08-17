Euro zone growth confirmed at 2% in Q2, employment rises

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BRUSSELS — The euro zone economy grew 2%
in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said
on Tuesday, confirming its earlier reading as the easing of
coronavirus restrictions spurred economic activity after a brief
recession.
In a separate release Eurostat also said that employment in
the 19-nation bloc grew 0.5% in the April-June period compared
to the previous quarter, in line with forecasts of economists
polled by Reuters.
The healthy 2% increase of gross domestic product (GDP)
compared to the previous quarter was paired with a 13.6% rise
from last year, when the euro zone economy suffered the worst
phase of the pandemic.
The annual GDP reading was slightly revised downward from
Eurostat’s earlier estimate of a 13.7% growth which was released
at the end of July .
The quarter-on-quarter growth followed two quarters of GDP
decline with the euro zone economy shrinking by 0.6% in the last
quarter of 2020 and by 0.3% in the January-March period.
The GDP growth fueled a rise in employment in the
April-June period with the indicator increasing 0.5% on the
quarter and 1.8% on the year. The annual growth was above
forecasts of a 1.5% rebound after a series of falls.
Despite the robust rebound in the second quarter, the euro
zone economy remains some 3% smaller than it was at the end of
2019, unlike the U.S. and Chinese economies, which have pulled
above their pre-pandemic peaks.
Among euro zone’s largest economies, Spain and Italy posted
the largest GDP rises, growing respectively by 2.8% and 2.7% on
the quarter, Eurostat data showed confirming its previous
reading.
Italy, which was among the euro zone’s worst hit countries
last year, grew also in the first quarter of 2021, when the
bloc’s GDP fell.
Germany and France recorded more moderate GDP increases,
respectively of 1.5% and 0.9% on the quarter.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)