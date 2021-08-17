Home Business Euro zone growth confirmed at 2% in Q2, employment rises

Euro zone growth confirmed at 2% in Q2, employment rises

BRUSSELS — The euro zone economy grew 2%

in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said

on Tuesday, confirming its earlier reading as the easing of

coronavirus restrictions spurred economic activity after a brief

recession.

In a separate release Eurostat also said that employment in

the 19-nation bloc grew 0.5% in the April-June period compared

to the previous quarter, in line with forecasts of economists

polled by Reuters.

The healthy 2% increase of gross domestic product (GDP)

compared to the previous quarter was paired with a 13.6% rise

from last year, when the euro zone economy suffered the worst

phase of the pandemic.

The annual GDP reading was slightly revised downward from

Eurostat’s earlier estimate of a 13.7% growth which was released

at the end of July .

The quarter-on-quarter growth followed two quarters of GDP

decline with the euro zone economy shrinking by 0.6% in the last

quarter of 2020 and by 0.3% in the January-March period.

The GDP growth fueled a rise in employment in the

April-June period with the indicator increasing 0.5% on the

quarter and 1.8% on the year. The annual growth was above

forecasts of a 1.5% rebound after a series of falls.

Despite the robust rebound in the second quarter, the euro

zone economy remains some 3% smaller than it was at the end of

2019, unlike the U.S. and Chinese economies, which have pulled

above their pre-pandemic peaks.

Among euro zone’s largest economies, Spain and Italy posted

the largest GDP rises, growing respectively by 2.8% and 2.7% on

the quarter, Eurostat data showed confirming its previous

reading.

Italy, which was among the euro zone’s worst hit countries

last year, grew also in the first quarter of 2021, when the

bloc’s GDP fell.

Germany and France recorded more moderate GDP increases,

respectively of 1.5% and 0.9% on the quarter.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

