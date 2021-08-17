Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The healthy 2% increase of gross domestic product (GDP)

to the previous quarter, in line with forecasts of economists

the 19-nation bloc grew 0.5% in the April-June period compared

In a separate release Eurostat also said that employment in

coronavirus restrictions spurred economic activity after a brief

on Tuesday, confirming its earlier reading as the easing of

in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said

compared to the previous quarter was paired with a 13.6% rise

from last year, when the euro zone economy suffered the worst

phase of the pandemic.

The annual GDP reading was slightly revised downward from

Eurostat’s earlier estimate of a 13.7% growth which was released

at the end of July .

The quarter-on-quarter growth followed two quarters of GDP

decline with the euro zone economy shrinking by 0.6% in the last

quarter of 2020 and by 0.3% in the January-March period.

The GDP growth fueled a rise in employment in the

April-June period with the indicator increasing 0.5% on the

quarter and 1.8% on the year. The annual growth was above

forecasts of a 1.5% rebound after a series of falls.

Despite the robust rebound in the second quarter, the euro