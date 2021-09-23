Euro zone business activity slowed in Sept, input costs hit over two-decade high

Article content Euro zone business activity grew at its weakest pace in five months in September as curbs to limit the Delta variant of coronavirus hit demand and supply-chain constraints pushed input costs to a more than two-decade high, a survey showed on Thursday. Despite daily infection rates slowing significantly over the past month, most remaining restrictions are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon in major economies, including Germany and France, on concerns over how the pandemic might develop in the months ahead.

Article content IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a five-month low of 56.1 in September from 59.0 in August. Although it stayed above the 50 level separating growth from contraction for the seventh consecutive month, it was well below a Reuters poll estimate of 58.5. “September’s flash PMI highlights an unwelcome combination of sharply slower economic growth and steeply rising prices,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, in a statement. “Growth looks likely to weaken further in coming months if the price and supply headwinds show no signs of abating, especially if accompanied by any rise in virus cases as we head into the autumn.”