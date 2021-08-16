Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, briefly dipped on Monday to their lowest level in just over a week as latest data from the world’s biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook. The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan also supported bond markets, seen as a safe haven at times of geopolitical uncertainty. The militants entered the capital almost unopposed on Sunday while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.

Article content Data showed China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted activity. Fresh signs that China’s economic recovery is losing momentum followed news on Friday that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. This backdrop weighed on world stocks and boosted demand for government bonds, which typically benefit from concerns about a weaker economic outlook. Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund briefly dipped to -0.489% , its lowest in just over a week, before steadying at around -0.475% in thin summer trade. One worry for markets, said analysts, is that the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to taper its asset purchase scheme just as a resurgent COVID-19 weighs on economic growth.