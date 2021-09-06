Euro zone bond yields stuck near seven-week highs, inflation expectations rise

Article content LONDON — Euro zone sovereign bond yields were stuck at seven-week highs on Monday amid rising expectations of inflation as markets remained on edge over a possible slowdown in the pace of European Central Bank bond buying in the months ahead. A raft of hawkish comments and strong inflation data last week have put markets on alert that the ECB, which meets on Thursday, could be looking to dial back its massive emergency stimulus. Friday’s U.S. jobs data added to the selling pressure in bonds after revealing a sharp increase in wages and a fall in the unemployment rate, although the number of new jobs created in August was less than anticipated.

However, trading conditions were thin with U.S. markets closed on Monday for a holiday. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose one basis point to -0.347%, matching Friday's seven-week high. Its 30-year Bund yield was at around 0.15%, also near highs hit on Friday. ECB chief economist Philip Lane has said it is too early for the ECB to lay out plans to wind down the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). But the ECB is expected on Thursday to set the pace of PEPP buying for the fourth quarter, a decision that could take on greater significance given the taper talk. "If the only decision we expect the ECB to take is on the pace of the next quarter's worth of PEPP purchases, a spike in inflation and recent hawkish comments have raised the stakes," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.