Euro zone bond yields steady, stick near recent highs

LONDON — Euro zone sovereign bond yields barely budged on Monday, with markets holding close to highs hit on Friday after the latest U.S. jobs data.

With U.S. markets closed on Monday for a holiday and Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting looming, bond yields across the common currency bloc were expected to hold in a tight range.

In early trade, Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at -0.36%.

Its 30-year Bund yield was at around 0.14% and held near a six-week high hit on Friday after U.S. non-farm payroll data showed a big miss in new jobs added but a sharp increase in wages and a fall in the unemployment rate.