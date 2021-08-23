Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday, with focus turning to a closely watched reading of business activity in August for signs on how the economy is faring in the face of a surging Delta variant of COVID-19. Mounting concerns that the best of the global economic recovery may already be in the past has bolstered major sovereign bond markets in recent weeks. But overall trading ranges remained tight on Monday, a sign of thin summer liquidity, with a rebound in world equity markets preventing further falls in bond yields for the time being.