Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Euro zone bond yields were steady to a touch lower on Friday as traders eyed U.S. inflation data and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for further clues on when the U.S. central bank might start pulling back stimulus. Bonds were braced for a second session of calm after seeing their worst daily performance in six months on Wednesday, when benchmark 10-year yields jumped 6-10 bps to one-month highs. Analysts attributed this partly to caution ahead of Powell’s speech. Euro area bond yields are closely correlated to moves in U.S. Treasuries.

Article content Bond yields move inversely with prices. On Friday, by 0715 GMT, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.41%, just below Thursday’s one-month high at -0.401%. Italy’s 10-year yield was down 1 basis point to 0.66%, keeping the closely watched gap to German 10-year yields at 106 bps, below this week’s 109 bps peak, the highest in over a month. The July core personal consumption expenditure figure due at 1230 GMT is expected to show a 0.3% increase month-on-month, in line with July inflation data released earlier in August. Powell’s speech follows at 1400 GMT and will be watched for any signs of when the Fed might start slowing its bond purchases as the first step in scaling back its pandemic stimulus, though analysts expect he will offer few new hints on that front.