Euro zone bond yields steady after volatile week

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond markets were steady on Friday after a volatile week in which they hit their highest levels in months before falling back sharply as investors grapple with consolidating strong inflation readings with economic concerns. Worries around “stagflation” – a rise in consumer prices without a commensurate increase in economic growth – have left investors confused about whether the high inflation readings will lead to sharp monetary policy tightening, particularly in Europe.

Article content As a result, euro zone government bond yields have fallen back from a five-month high hit earlier in the week. On Friday, they were marginally higher across the board, but only after two sessions of steep drops. “This week’s bond rally makes the recent sell-off feel more like a pause in investors’ love story with fixed income products than a serious break-up,” ING analysts said in a note. “Markets are rightly concerned about Fed tightening but we lack a near-term catalyst to bring rates higher.” Inflation expectations have soared in recent weeks, with a key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation, the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap, hitting a six-year high of 1.8417% this week. But much of the expectations stem from supply chain disruptions and a rise in energy prices around the world, which suggests that policymakers may be reluctant to endanger a global economy only just recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.