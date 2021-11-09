Euro zone bond yields slip; Italy 30-year yield hits lowest since September

Article content LONDON — Euro zone bond yields edged down in early European trading on Tuesday, heading back towards the lows reached last week when major central banks pushed back against market expectations for tighter monetary policy. The German 10-year yield had its biggest weekly drop since 2012 last week and other euro zone government bond yields hit multiweek lows, as investors reduced their aggressive bets on future interest rate hikes following dovish moves by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Article content While this move paused on Monday, it continued on Tuesday, with yields down 1 to 4 basis points (bps). Italy’s 10-year bond yield hit a new 25-day low of 0.858%, down 3 bps on the day, while the Italian 30-year yield hit its lowest since Sept. 23 at 1.714%. At 0830 GMT, the German 10-year yield was down 1 bp at -0.256% and the French 10-year yield was down by a similar amount. On Monday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said that tightening monetary policy to temper the current bout of inflation in the euro zone would be counterproductive. But top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday that low ECB interest rates were now hurting bank margins. “The central banks’ message, that markets overestimated the degree to which they will have to tighten in response to the inflation flare up, has landed,” wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients.