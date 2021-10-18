Euro zone bond yields pushed higher by global rate repricing

Article content LONDON — Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as a global repricing of interest rate expectations pushed borrowing costs in the common currency bloc back towards recent multi-month highs. Recent comments from European Central Bank officials including ECB chief Christine Lagarde have soothed concern in debt markets that the central bank is likely to tighten policy soon in the face of higher inflation. But a hawkish shift from other major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England prompting investors to ratchet up bets for early rate hikes continues to dominate market moves and feed into euro area bonds, where yields rose on Monday following their first fall in eight weeks last week.

Article content Money markets now fully price a 10 basis point rate hike from the ECB in October 2022, a move analysts say is unwarranted given the ECB’s inflation projections. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey brought the hawkish shift back into focus on Sunday, when he said that the British central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis as inflation risks mount. British gilt yields rose sharply. Euro area bonds followed and Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 4 basis points at -0.13% by 0959 GMT, rising back towards the highest since May hit last week at -0.085%.. Germany’s five-year bond yield rose to the highest since March 2020 at -0.445% and was last up nearly 6 bps in the biggest daily yield jump since February this year.