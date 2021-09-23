Euro zone bond yields jump on hawkish central bank signaling

Article content LONDON — Euro area bond yields rose sharply on Thursday after a string of hawkish signals from major central banks, including the European Central Bank, unnerved bond investors. Norway’s central bank hiked rates, becoming the first major central bank to tighten policy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, while the Bank of England said the case of higher interest rates “appeared to have strengthened.” European Central Bank policymakers, meanwhile, are bracing for inflation to exceed the bank’s already raised estimates, paving the way for it to end its emergency bond purchases in March, sources involved in the discussion said.

Article content All of this came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve, in a hawkish tilt, said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. This, together with stronger stocks and further signs of price pressures building, drove 10-year bond yields across the euro area up 5-6 basis points. “More than anything, it (bond moves) is about the Fed because Jerome Powell was a lot… less ambiguous about the next step,” said Daiwa Capital Markets’ head of economic research Chris Scicluna, referring to the Fed President. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last up 5.3 bps on the day at -0.27%, heading back toward more than two month highs hit earlier this month.