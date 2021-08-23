Euro zone bond yields higher on risk sentiment, flash PMIs

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as world stocks rebounded from last week’s selloff and a closely watched gauge of business activity suggested that the bloc’s economy is holding up well and price pressures are rising. IHS Markit’s euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 59.5 in August from 60.2 last month, but remained well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The survey also showed that supply chain disruption continued to push up firms’ costs – a development that could mean a pickup in inflation, widely viewed as transitory by major central banks including the ECB – and could last longer than anticipated.

Article content If that were the case, policymakers might need to respond by scaling back monetary stimulus, which could drive up sovereign bond yields. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose more than 3 basis points after the PMI data, touching a one-week high at -0.457% in its biggest one-day rise in just over two weeks. It was up 2 basis points at -0.475% by 1524 GMT. It was up 6 bps from six-month lows hit earlier this month. Other 10-year bond yields in the single currency bloc also rose, with Italian 10-year yields rising over 5 bps to a three-week high at 0.601%. “In general we have a better mood in financial markets and so it’s not a surprise to see a bit of a move lower in fixed income markets,” DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht said, referring to bond prices, which move down when their yields rise.