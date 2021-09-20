Euro zone bond yields fall as stock markets tumble

Article content Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as weaker commodity prices, worries about Chinese property company Evergrande and caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting pressured stocks and boosted safe-haven government bonds worldwide. Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 3 basis points to -0.31% by 1028 GMT. Bond yields move inversely with prices. That pushed it well below the 10-week high touched on Friday at -0.265% after a report suggested the European Central Bank expects to hit its inflation target by 2025.

Article content Other 10-year euro area bond yields were 1-3 bps lower. “It’s better to be invested in sovereigns than equities and other riskier assets, that’s what we’re seeing today,” said Daniel Lenz, rates strategist at DZ Bank. Referring to the Evergrande issue, he added: “Nobody knows really whether this is a crisis in China which is being solved quickly or the beginning of something bigger.” Investors are also concerned about what the stress at Evergrande will mean for China’s economy and its growth prospects, Lenz said. After Friday’s ECB-driven sell-off, focus on Monday will be on the European Central Bank again, with board member Isabel Schnabel due to give a speech at 1035 GMT. There was little reaction in Portuguese and Greek bonds to rating upgrades from Moody’s and DBRS respectively.