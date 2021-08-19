Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed that policymakers in the United States felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy could be reached this year, but had not yet been satisfied.

Article content Investors are keeping a keen eye out for any signs that the Fed will start to “taper” bond purchases and end the extraordinary stimulus put in place to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. central bank is usually the first mover, paving a policy path for others such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. “The FOMC minutes were a mixed bag, but apparently somewhat less hawkish than markets had feared,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note. While inflation in the United States is above target, the Fed’s stance that the maximum-employment goal had not yet been met suggests the timeframe for a tapering announcement is very unlikely to come at the September meeting, the analysts added.