Euro zone bond yields calm after inflation sell-off

Article content Euro zone bond yields calmed on Thursday as energy prices continued to dip, recovering from a sharp sell-off a day earlier that had been driven by inflationary concerns. As gas and oil shot up on Wednesday, bonds sold off and yields, which move inversely with prices, rose sharply as concerns that the price rises would stoke already high inflation drove market-based inflation gauges sharply higher. But gas and oil prices fell later on Wednesday, helped by comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin and an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

Article content Democrats in the U.S. Senate saying they might accept a Republican proposal to defuse the partisan stand-off that has threatened a U.S. debt default later in October has also helped calm markets. “Bunds are catching their breath after the sharp re-pricing of inflation and rates expectations in recent days,” Commerzbank strategists Christoph Rieger and Rainer Guntermann said. The downward correction in oil and gas futures has helped support German government bonds, they said. Improving risk sentiment due to the U.S. developments should limit downside pressure on Bund yields ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment data, they added. By 0712 GMT, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.18%, below the highest since end-June at -0.147% hit on Wednesday.