Euro zone bond markets point to ‘stagflation’ ahead of ECB presser

Article content LONDON — Short-dated euro zone bond yields jumped and long-term inflation expectations hit a new seven-year high on Thursday, putting pressure on European Central Bank officials to address rising inflation when they talk to the press later in the day. At the same time, the gap between Germany’s 10-year and 30-year bond yields shrank to its narrowest since March 2020, pointing towards “stagflation” worries among bond investors. The ECB kept policy unchanged, as widely expected, holding fire before a crucial December decision on whether to end emergency stimulus and return policy to a more normal setting.

Article content But the press conference due to begin at 1230 GMT will be keenly watched to see if ECB chief Christine Lagarde addresses the issue of high inflation. Policymakers around the world are under pressure to re-examine the unprecedented levels of stimulus they have been pumping into the economy in the face of high inflation and the impact that will have on disposable incomes. “The ECB will have to address the fact that its inflation forecasts are too low without giving a sense of panic,” ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. “You can see how it is in its interest to say as little as possible.” Short-dated government bond yields jumped between four and five basis points (bps) in early European trade ahead of the ECB meeting, with Germany’s two-year Schatz yield hitting a 14-month high of -0.599%.