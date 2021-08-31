Euro-Area Inflation Jumps to Decade-High 3% in Test for Lagarde

Article content (Bloomberg) — Euro-area inflation jumped to the highest in a decade in August, testing policy makers’ insistence that a post-crisis spike in cost pressures should prove temporary. Consumer prices rose 3%, exceeding the predictions of all 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of core inflation that strips out volatile items such as energy and food reached 1.6%, the highest since 2012. While a global supply squeeze is driving up costs, the price surge in the region is also fueled by one-time factors such as lower year-earlier comparisons. Viewing the jump as temporary, the European Central Bank is keeping monetary policy emphatically looser than counterparts such as the Federal Reserve, which expects to wind down stimulus soon.

Article content Still, euro-zone price growth may keep accelerating for now. Imported inflation in Germany, the region’s largest economy, is running at 15%. Retailers across the 19-nation region plan to jack up prices in the next three months and consumers have already adjusted, saying they’re less likely to make major purchases in the coming year. A separate report on Tuesday showed France’s inflation rate jumped in August by the most in almost two decades to 2.4%, the highest since 2018. Despite price growth running well above the 2% level the ECB aims to achieve in the medium term, officials led by President Christine Lagarde insist that it will slow again next year. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Monday he sees no risk of overheating in the currency bloc.