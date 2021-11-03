Eurasian Development Bank to invest $1.2 bln in its members in 2021

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Reuters

Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW — The Eurasian Development Bank

(EDB) plans to invest $1.2 billion in its members’ economies

this year, mainly in Russia and Kazakhstan, and eyes borrowing

around $1 billion next year, the same as in 2021, its board

chairman said.

Majority-owned by Russia and Kazakhstan and also present in

Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the EDB carries out

project financing in infrastructure and industrial projects as

well as transport and energy fields.

The EDB’s chairman Nikolai Podguzov said the bank’s strategy

for 2022-2026 envisages investing at least $500 million in

projects in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on top of the

money that the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development

(EFSD) could provide.

The EFSD is designed to provide budget and crisis-fighting

support to its member states and, in this way, it is similar to

the International Monetary Fund, Podguzov said in an interview

with Reuters.

Set up in 2009, the EFSD stands at $8.513 billion. Russia is

the main contributor to the fund with $7.5 billion, followed by

Kazakhstan with $1 billion and other member states with smaller

contributions.

In 2020, the EFSD gave Belarus $500 million, $100 million to

Kyrgyzstan and $50 million to Tajikistan to counter the impact

of the COVID-19 pandemic. Podguzov did not say how much the fund

would give to its members in 2021.

When asked if Afghanistan has sought financial aid from the

bank, Podguzov there were no such contacts and Afghanistan is

not a member of the bank.

EDB will soon expand its membership by including Uzbekistan,

Podguzov said, the move that could be finalized next year.

Speaking of economic rebound after a sharp contraction in

2020 due to the COVID-19, Podguzov said Russia’s and

Kazakhstan’s economies recovered to pre-crisis levels in the

second quarter.

“All states, including bank members, have channeled very

serious resources to support their economies,” Podguzov said.

But not all bank members have fully recovered.

“The recovery growth has not ended yet, but it is already on

the decline. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have not yet reached the

pre-pandemic development level,” Podguzov said.

EDB provided the following assessment of state economic

support in 2020 as well as economic performance and forecasts:

State anti-crisis support as % of GDP

Armenia 3.8

Belarus 1.4

Kazakhstan 8.3

Kyrgyzstan 2.4

Russia 4.5

Tajikistan 2.5

GDP change, % 2020 2021 2022 2023

EDB members -2.9 +4.2 +2.8 +2.4

Armenia -7.4 +4.9 +4.7 +4.1

Belarus -0.9 +2.5 +0.4 +1.4

Kazakhstan -2.5 +4.0 +4.2 +5.3

Kyrgyzstan -8.6 +3.8 +5.1 +3.0

Russia -3.0 +4.3 +2.7 +2.1

Tajikistan +4.5 +6.1 +7.6 +7.1

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Comments

