Eurasian Development Bank to invest $1.2 bln in its members in 2021

MOSCOW — The Eurasian Development Bank
(EDB) plans to invest $1.2 billion in its members’ economies
this year, mainly in Russia and Kazakhstan, and eyes borrowing
around $1 billion next year, the same as in 2021, its board
chairman said.
Majority-owned by Russia and Kazakhstan and also present in
Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the EDB carries out
project financing in infrastructure and industrial projects as
well as transport and energy fields.
The EDB’s chairman Nikolai Podguzov said the bank’s strategy
for 2022-2026 envisages investing at least $500 million in
projects in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on top of the
money that the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development
(EFSD) could provide.
The EFSD is designed to provide budget and crisis-fighting
support to its member states and, in this way, it is similar to
the International Monetary Fund, Podguzov said in an interview
with Reuters.
Set up in 2009, the EFSD stands at $8.513 billion. Russia is
the main contributor to the fund with $7.5 billion, followed by
Kazakhstan with $1 billion and other member states with smaller
contributions.
In 2020, the EFSD gave Belarus $500 million, $100 million to
Kyrgyzstan and $50 million to Tajikistan to counter the impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic. Podguzov did not say how much the fund
would give to its members in 2021.
When asked if Afghanistan has sought financial aid from the
bank, Podguzov there were no such contacts and Afghanistan is
not a member of the bank.
EDB will soon expand its membership by including Uzbekistan,
Podguzov said, the move that could be finalized next year.
Speaking of economic rebound after a sharp contraction in
2020 due to the COVID-19, Podguzov said Russia’s and
Kazakhstan’s economies recovered to pre-crisis levels in the
second quarter.
“All states, including bank members, have channeled very
serious resources to support their economies,” Podguzov said.
But not all bank members have fully recovered.
“The recovery growth has not ended yet, but it is already on
the decline. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have not yet reached the
pre-pandemic development level,” Podguzov said.
EDB provided the following assessment of state economic
support in 2020 as well as economic performance and forecasts:
State anti-crisis support as % of GDP
Armenia 3.8
Belarus 1.4
Kazakhstan 8.3
Kyrgyzstan 2.4
Russia 4.5
Tajikistan 2.5
GDP change, % 2020 2021 2022 2023
EDB members -2.9 +4.2 +2.8 +2.4
Armenia -7.4 +4.9 +4.7 +4.1
Belarus -0.9 +2.5 +0.4 +1.4
Kazakhstan -2.5 +4.0 +4.2 +5.3
Kyrgyzstan -8.6 +3.8 +5.1 +3.0
Russia -3.0 +4.3 +2.7 +2.1
Tajikistan +4.5 +6.1 +7.6 +7.1
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
