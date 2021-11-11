EU wheat climbs to 13-1/2 year high, U.S. prices ease

Dealers said the prospect that top wheat exporter Russia could curb exports helped to support a market where supplies are already tightening.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.35% at 290.75 euros a tonne at 1014 GMT after peaking at 292 euros – the highest since February 2008.

LONDON — European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year high on Thursday, boosted by concern that global supplies could tighten further, while a strong dollar weighed on U.S. grain and oilseed prices.

Russia may change the way it calculates grain export taxes if prices rise further, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022.

“If a higher export tax were to be introduced and then export quotas at a later date, the supply situation on the wheat market would tighten further, Commerzbank said in a note.

Russia exported 23.9 million tonnes of wheat during the first nine months of 2021, down from 24.7 million in the same period a year earlier, official customs data showed on Thursday.

A strong dollar, however, exerted downward pressure on Chicago wheat futures, with the most active contract down 0.5% at $7.99-1/4 a bushel.

The dollar rose to 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.

Chicago soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a bushel, while corn was down 0.4% at $5.66-3/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Mark Potter)