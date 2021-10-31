EU, U.S. end clash over steel, aluminum tariffs, to work on global deal

Article content

ROME — The United States and the European Union announced on Sunday an end to a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs started in 2018 and said they would try to work out over the next two years a global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminum.

“The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Biden said the deal immediately removed tariffs on the European Union steel and aluminum, imposed by the previous administration, and lowered costs to U.S. consumers.