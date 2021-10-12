EU to scrap most post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland

(Reuters) – The European Union will offer on Wednesday to remove the majority of post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Up to 50% of customs checks on goods would be lifted and more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland would be abandoned, the report said https://
The news comes after British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland.
