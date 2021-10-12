EU to scrap most post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland

(Reuters) – The European Union will offer on Wednesday to remove the majority of post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The news comes after British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland.

