EU to scrap most post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland

© Reuters. Trucks are seen during a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Driver Vehicle Agency goods enforcement division and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), at Belfast Port, Northern Ireland April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairn



(Reuters) – The European Union will offer on Wednesday to remove the majority of post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Up to 50% of customs checks on goods would be lifted and more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland would be abandoned, the report said https://

The news comes after British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland.