EU to Kick Off Green Bond Sales With Market’s Largest-Ever Offer

Article content (Bloomberg) — The European Union is wasting no time in setting out to conquer the green bond market, offering the biggest-ever deal in its debut Tuesday. The bloc will issue its first green bond in a 15-year maturity via banks to raise 12 billion euros ($13.9 billion), which will just outdo a record size set by the U.K. last month in its debut. That’s firing the starting gun on as much as 250 billion euros of the assets over the coming years, to overtake France as the world’s dominant issuer of such debt.

Article content “This will be the largest green bond out there and it will provide investors with one of the most (or the most) liquid green bonds,” said Julian Kreipl, a credit analyst at UniCredit SpA, who expects an orderbook of more than 100 billion euros. “Demand will probably be really huge.” The jostle for orders could be an “absolute riot” for NatWest Markets Plc’s Kerr Finlayson. The all-time high demand numbers to beat are the U.K.’s 100 billion pounds ($136 billion) for a green sale, and the EU’s own 145 billion euros in the debt market for a social bond last year. That may allow the bloc to shave some basis points off its borrowing costs, since debt with an environmental label typically commands a “greenium” and outperforms conventional peers. The funds will be used for projects such as clean energy and transport.