EU solar power generation hits record high

Article content PARIS — Solar power supply in the European Union during June and July rose to a record high in 2021, accounting for 10% of total electricity produced in the region, a report by independent climate think-tank Ember said on Wednesday. The 27 countries in the bloc generated nearly 39 terawatt hours (TWh) of power from solar panels during June and July, up 10.9 TWh from 2018, data from Ember showed. New records were also set in eight EU countries, including Spain and Germany, the report said, as the production and use of panels increased.

Article content “There are exciting green shoots in core solar markets where solar is taking off, but overall it is not growing fast enough,” analyst for Ember Charles Moore said. Total generation from solar panels lagged the electricity supply from coal, which stood at 14% for the region in June and July of 2021, the report said. As part of a package of climate policies, the European Commission has proposed an overhaul of renewable energy rules, which decide how quickly the bloc must increase the use of sources such as wind, solar and biomass energy produced from burning wood pellets or chips. It has set an interim target for the EU to raise the share of such renewable energy to 40% of final consumption by 2030, up from roughly 20% in 2019.