Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The European Union is set to launch a formal competition probe into Nvidia’s planned $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the process. The investigation is likely to begin after Nvidia officially notifies the European Commission of its plan to acquire Arm, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/08fac465-71bf-4f9e-8ee0-11dd37943326. Britain’s competition regulator said last week Nvidia’s planned acquisition of Arm could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation.