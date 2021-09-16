EU set to invest $177B in blockchain and other novel technologies By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
EU set to invest $177B in blockchain and other novel technologies

The European Union is reportedly looking to bolster technological development in the region with a planned $177 billion investment war chest.

According to Bloomberg, EU officials plan to fund direct investments in areas like blockchain, data infrastructure, 5G, and quantum computing, among others.