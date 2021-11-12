EU securities watchdog probes Luxembourg regulator – email

Article content LONDON — The European Union’s securities watchdog is conducting a preliminary inquiry into whether Luxembourg’s regulator breached EU rules in its supervision of a group of investment funds, according to an email seen by Reuters. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in the email it was looking into Luxembourg regulator CSSF’s oversight of a group of funds called LFP I SICAV. LFP I SICAV is a series of funds that was run by asset manager Luxembourg Fund Partners, several of which have closed.

Article content ESMA said in the email dated Sept. 1 it was aiming to finalize the preliminary probe “this autumn.” An ESMA spokesperson said it could not comment on a specific case. A CSSF spokesperson also said it could not comment on the issue. The inquiry follows a complaint by David Mapley, who is representing investors in the funds seeking lost cash. Mapley said in the complaint, seen by Reuters, that the CSSF had failed to uphold the EU’s MIFID II regulations concerning investor protection. One of the largest funds in LFP I SICAV, hedge fund Columna Commodities Fund, collapsed at the end of 2016. Alter Domus, a Luxembourg fund platform and administrator which has financial backing from private equity giant Permira, bought Luxembourg Fund Partners in December 2017, after Columna’s collapse.