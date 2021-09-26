EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century

Article content BRUSSELS — The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU’s trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China’s growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the first TTC meeting in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and as the United States and Europe face off with China in areas ranging from trade to defense to technology and human rights.

Article content “There is real strategic and geopolitical importance to this new platform as a way in setting standards and rules for the 21st century. So we need this Council to amplify our status,” Dombrovskis told reporters. Dombrovskis insisted, however, that the platform was not targeted at any particular country. “TTC is not about any specific third country, it is about cooperation and coordination on a number of policy areas between the United States and the EU,” he said. The Council’s 10 working groups will focus on technology standards, green technology, supply-chain security, data governance, export controls, investment screening and global trade issues, among others. All these areas are key for the EU, Vestager said.