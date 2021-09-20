EU regulators impose interim measures against Illumina in Grail deal By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Monday announced interim measures against U.S. life sciences company Illumina (NASDAQ:) for for closing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail deal before gaining approval.
“These measures aim to restore and maintain effective competition while the Commission’s review of the acquisition of Grail by Illumina is pending,” the European Commission said in a statement.
