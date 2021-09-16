EU regulator sees crypto as sign of increased risk-taking in current climate By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
EU regulator sees crypto as sign of increased risk-taking in current climate

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published its report on trends, risks and vulnerabilities in the European Union markets during the first half of 2021 (1H21).

Its takeaways included the argument that crypto markets’ extraordinary volatility and growth make a compelling case for the need for a targeted regulatory regime, as sketched out in the European Commission’s proposed Markets in Crypto-Assets regulations.