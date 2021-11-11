EU regulator lists new side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot By Reuters

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator on Thursday recommended addition of a rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 vaccine.
It was also assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome following inoculation with Moderna (NASDAQ:)’s shot.
The European Medicines Agency said currently there was not enough evidence of a possible link between rare cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome with mRNA vaccines, including Moderna’s shot.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.