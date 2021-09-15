EU pledges extra 4 billion euros in international climate finance

Article content

STRASBOURG — The European Union on Wednesday pledged to increase financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, and called on the United States also to step up.

“We will now propose an additional 4 billion euros for climate finance until 2027,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“But we expect the United States and our partners to step up too. This is vital, because closing the climate finance gap together, the U.S. and the European Union, would be such a strong signal for global climate leadership,” she said.