EU may consider deal on Merck’s COVID pill after approval procedure begins -source

Article content The European Union may consider signing a supply deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck for its experimental COVID-19 pill, but only after the company starts the process of seeking approval for the drug in the bloc, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. The oral antiviral treatment molnupiravir has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. If approved by regulators, it would be the first COVID-19 drug administered orally and also the first treatment for mildly ailing patients, whereas existing drugs are mostly used to treat the critically ill.

Article content The EU would consider a joint procurement of molnupiravir, “if Merck engages with EMA,” the EU official told Reuters, referring to the European Medicines Agency. On Monday Merck applied for emergency use authorisation in the United States, which has already secured 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course. Washington has invested in the development of the drug. Throughout the pandemic, the EU has signed advance purchase deals for experimental vaccines and drugs against the coronavirus before companies applied to EMA. But the EU official said that approach had now changed because the 27-nation bloc has entered a new phase in the health crisis. ROLLING REVIEW With about 75% of its adult population vaccinated, the EU is now signing advance deals only when drugs have at least begun a so-called rolling review with EMA, the official said.