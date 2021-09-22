EU Court ruling on Altice provides boost for antitrust regulators

Article content

BRUSSELS — EU antitrust regulators received a boost from Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal.

The decision empowers the European Commission as it investigates U.S. life sciences company Illumina for closing its takeover of cancer detection test-maker Grail without first securing EU approval.

Acting before approval, or jumping the gun, is a major offense under EU merger rules, with fines for violations of up to 10% of a company’s global turnover. Altice’s 125-million-euro ($146.7 million) fine was the biggest the European Commission has imposed to date for such an offense.