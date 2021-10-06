Home Business EU court adviser says Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules By...

EU court adviser says Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) -Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG is entitled to challenge EU gas rules, an adviser to the EU’s top court said on Wednesday, saying that the court should annul last year’s ruling against the pipeline operator.

The finding, if confirmed by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), would give Nord Stream 2, a project led by Gazprom (MCX:), another avenue in its legal battle https://www.reuters.com/article/nordstream-gas-idAFL1N2R10JY to boost its gas sales to Germany.

Europe’s second highest court last year rejected a challenge https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gazprom-nordstream-court-eu-idUSKBN22W25N by the operators of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 to EU gas rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them.

The court had said the directive amendment did not directly affect the pipeline, and responsibility for enforcing the relevant EU law lay with the member states.

The adviser to the CJEU said in a statement on Wednesday that there had been an error of law in the General Court’s ruling.

Judges at the CJEU typically follow opinions of the advocate general, but are not bound to.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©