EU central banks working on DLT-based asset settlement By Cointelegraph

European central banks have been ramping up their efforts to utilize distributed ledger technology (DLT), the foundation of blockchain, in central bank money settlements.

Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank, the central banks of Italy and Germany, respectively, joined forces to work on settlements in central bank money of DLT-based asset exchanges.